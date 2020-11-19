London bounces back in financial center ranking amid pandemic productivity gain

London recorded the strongest gain in rating among the world's top 20 financial hubs in the past six months, as the strong performance of its financial services sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic offset previous concerns due to Brexit, the latest Global Financial Centres Index shows.

The index, compiled by the Z/Yen Group in cooperation with the China Development Institute, is released twice a year, in March and September. The latest survey features 111 major global financial centers and assesses five areas: business environment, human capital, infrastructure, financial sector development and reputation. The latest index, its 28th installment, shows 14 out of the top 20 global financial centers recorded a rating increase since March.

London booked the strongest rating bump, of 24 points. While it is still second in the global ranking, London now ranks only 4 points behind global leader New York, which posted a rating gain of only 1 point since March, the Z/Yen Group index shows. Several factors, including a productivity gain due to home working and less commuting, London's resilient infrastructure, and government support were behind the U.K. capital's strong performance, according to Z/Yen Group.

The ratings of all 10 leading global financial centers increased in the past six months, reversing recent downward trends. Only 12 of the next 40 centers in the ranking recorded rating gains, while 27 booked a rating decline, the data shows. Overall, the average rating of centers in the index dropped more than 41 points, or 6.25%, from GFCI 27 installment in March, Z/Yen Group said.

This may be an indication of a more general decline in confidence in global financial centers due to the uncertainty about the economic impact of COVID-19 and some other disruptive factors such as international trade tensions, Mike Wardle, head of indices for Z/Yen Group, said during a presentation of the index on Sept. 25. Geopolitical and local unrest also contributed to the lack of confidence, according to Z/Yen Group.

The rating growth among the top 10 global centers, however, indicates greater confidence in them despite the impact of the pandemic, Wardle said.

London's rebound

Unlike its performance in the last two installments of the index, GFCI 26 in September 2019 and GFCI 27 in March 2020, London outshone big continental European rivals such as Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam. London booked the biggest rating gain among the top 20 financial centers in Western Europe, while both Frankfurt and Paris recorded a 5-point rating drop and lost 3 spots in the global rating since March.

Rating volatility in the GFCI is not uncommon but London's 24-point rise is material, according to Michael Mainelli, executive chairman of Z/Yen Group. A few factors may have contributed to the surge, one of which has been the resilience of infrastructure in London amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, he said at the presentation of the GFCI 28 index.

There were doubts in London's infrastructure, especially in terms of broadband, at the onset of the pandemic but it functioned "brilliantly" when most of the city's financial sector staff were sent to work from home, he said. Another major rating driver was the increase in productivity of London's financial workforce as city workers gained an extra 1-2 hours per day, which previously they lost commuting, Mainelli said. "Some of the cost base in financial services actually dropped, and all of this combined with a huge government injection of cash," he said.

However, any of those factors may change soon as the world is yet to see the full effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Remote work

Given the shift to work from home during the pandemic, Z/Yen researched work patterns in its latest GFCI survey. The group found a major difference between staff sentiment toward remote work in Western Europe and other regions. While in most regions respondents expect to spend 30% to 40% of their time working from home in the future, that share is nearly 60% in Western Europe.

Perhaps because COVID-19 has not had quite the same impact in Asia, that region seems to be looking at more of a return to what things were like in 2019, Mainelli said. Overall, there is an expected shift of 20% to home from office work, and the sentiment "is extremely strong that working from home is here to stay, certainly in financial services," Mainelli said. "We surveyed approximately 135 chief executives last month and 84% of them expected working from home to increase," he said, referring to the overall numbers.

On the other hand, time spent with clients across the regions will remain at roughly 20%, unchanged from pre-COVID-19 times, he said.