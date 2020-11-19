 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/london-bounces-back-in-financial-center-ranking-amid-pandemic-productivity-gain-60484699 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

London bounces back in financial center ranking amid pandemic productivity gain

Street Talk Episode 68 - As many investors zig away from bank stocks, 2 vets in the space zag toward them

Street Talk Episode 66 - Community banks tap the debt markets while the getting is good

Street Talk Episode 67 - Veteran investor tabs Mick Mulvaney to help with latest financial stock-focused fund

Street Talk Episode 65 - Deferral practices trap US bank portfolios in purgatory


London bounces back in financial center ranking amid pandemic productivity gain

London recorded the strongest gain in rating among the world's top 20 financial hubs in the past six months, as the strong performance of its financial services sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic offset previous concerns due to Brexit, the latest Global Financial Centres Index shows.

The index, compiled by the Z/Yen Group in cooperation with the China Development Institute, is released twice a year, in March and September. The latest survey features 111 major global financial centers and assesses five areas: business environment, human capital, infrastructure, financial sector development and reputation. The latest index, its 28th installment, shows 14 out of the top 20 global financial centers recorded a rating increase since March.

SNL Image

London booked the strongest rating bump, of 24 points. While it is still second in the global ranking, London now ranks only 4 points behind global leader New York, which posted a rating gain of only 1 point since March, the Z/Yen Group index shows. Several factors, including a productivity gain due to home working and less commuting, London's resilient infrastructure, and government support were behind the U.K. capital's strong performance, according to Z/Yen Group.

The ratings of all 10 leading global financial centers increased in the past six months, reversing recent downward trends. Only 12 of the next 40 centers in the ranking recorded rating gains, while 27 booked a rating decline, the data shows. Overall, the average rating of centers in the index dropped more than 41 points, or 6.25%, from GFCI 27 installment in March, Z/Yen Group said.

This may be an indication of a more general decline in confidence in global financial centers due to the uncertainty about the economic impact of COVID-19 and some other disruptive factors such as international trade tensions, Mike Wardle, head of indices for Z/Yen Group, said during a presentation of the index on Sept. 25. Geopolitical and local unrest also contributed to the lack of confidence, according to Z/Yen Group.

The rating growth among the top 10 global centers, however, indicates greater confidence in them despite the impact of the pandemic, Wardle said.

London's rebound

Unlike its performance in the last two installments of the index, GFCI 26 in September 2019 and GFCI 27 in March 2020, London outshone big continental European rivals such as Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam. London booked the biggest rating gain among the top 20 financial centers in Western Europe, while both Frankfurt and Paris recorded a 5-point rating drop and lost 3 spots in the global rating since March.

SNL Image

Rating volatility in the GFCI is not uncommon but London's 24-point rise is material, according to Michael Mainelli, executive chairman of Z/Yen Group. A few factors may have contributed to the surge, one of which has been the resilience of infrastructure in London amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, he said at the presentation of the GFCI 28 index.

There were doubts in London's infrastructure, especially in terms of broadband, at the onset of the pandemic but it functioned "brilliantly" when most of the city's financial sector staff were sent to work from home, he said. Another major rating driver was the increase in productivity of London's financial workforce as city workers gained an extra 1-2 hours per day, which previously they lost commuting, Mainelli said. "Some of the cost base in financial services actually dropped, and all of this combined with a huge government injection of cash," he said.

However, any of those factors may change soon as the world is yet to see the full effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Remote work

Given the shift to work from home during the pandemic, Z/Yen researched work patterns in its latest GFCI survey. The group found a major difference between staff sentiment toward remote work in Western Europe and other regions. While in most regions respondents expect to spend 30% to 40% of their time working from home in the future, that share is nearly 60% in Western Europe.

Perhaps because COVID-19 has not had quite the same impact in Asia, that region seems to be looking at more of a return to what things were like in 2019, Mainelli said. Overall, there is an expected shift of 20% to home from office work, and the sentiment "is extremely strong that working from home is here to stay, certainly in financial services," Mainelli said. "We surveyed approximately 135 chief executives last month and 84% of them expected working from home to increase," he said, referring to the overall numbers.

On the other hand, time spent with clients across the regions will remain at roughly 20%, unchanged from pre-COVID-19 times, he said.