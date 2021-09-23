Livestream: Former US energy chief Moniz talks COP26, climate and innovation

The threat of climate change and the potential of renewable energy are front and center this month as world leaders meet in Glasgow, Scotland, for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26.
The challenge they face is daunting: Can they get the world's biggest economies to agree to dramatic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions to stave off the most severe impacts of climate change? Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden continues to struggle to push an ambitious domestic agenda, including more than $500 billion in proposed renewable energy investments, through Congress.
In the next installment of Market Intelligence Live, senior reporter Taylor Kuykendall will interview Energy Futures Initiative President and CEO Ernest Moniz. Moniz was the secretary of energy from 2013 to 2017 under President Barack Obama. The former U.S. energy chief will share insights on energy policy, green technology innovation, COP26 and climate change politics in the U.S. and globally.
Watch the live interview and Q&A on Nov. 8 at 11:30 AM ET/4:30 PM GMT
Kuykendall is co-host of the Energy Evolution podcast.
