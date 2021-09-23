Internet outages increase 14% in mid-November

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.
Global internet outages increased 14% to 432 for the week of Nov. 13, marking the second consecutive weekly increase, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.
U.S. outages were up 6% to 190. The U.S. total made up 44% of all global interruptions observed last week, down from 47% in the prior week.
ThousandEyes observed two notable outages during the week of Nov. 13.
Network transit provider Hurricane Electric LLC on Nov. 16 dealt with a disruption that affected downstream partners and customers in the U.S., Canada and Singapore. The interruption, which apparently centered on nodes in Chicago, ran for 24 minutes before it was cleared at about 5:55 a.m. ET.
Two days later, on Nov. 18, Sweden-based internet service provider Telia Carrier AB experienced a network disruption that affected downstream partners and customers in the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong and 13 other countries. The outage, which lasted 19 minutes and was cleared at around 11:45 a.m. ET, centered on nodes in Atlanta; Ashburn, Va.; Houston; San Francisco; Sweden; and London.
ThousandEyes also detected 13 collaboration-app disruptions during the past week, up from 11 in the prior week. Ten of the outages occurred in the U.S.
Global business-hours outages fell 3 percentage points to 32% of total global outages. The metric in the U.S. increased 3 percentage points to 36%, while in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, business-hours disruptions fell 6 percentage points to 31%. Business-hours outages in the Asia-Pacific region fell 18 percentage points to 29% of the region's total disruptions.