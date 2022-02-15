 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/internet-outages-down-7-in-mid-february-69002932 content esgSubNav
Internet outages down 7% in mid-February

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.

Global internet outages dropped 7% to 270 in the week of Feb. 12, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

U.S. outages dipped 2% to 119 from 121 in the prior week. The latest total comprised 44% of all global disruptions, slightly higher than compared to 42% in the week of Feb. 5.

ThousandEyes detected two notable disruptions Feb. 17.

Lumen Technologies Inc.-owned Level 3 Communications LLC dealt with an outage that affected customers and downstream partners in the U.S. The disruption, which apparently centered on nodes in Salt Lake City, Utah, ran for a total of 28 minutes across two occurrences over a period of one hour and 35 minutes. The outage was cleared at about 4:15 p.m. ET.

On the same day, IT company Oracle Corp. experienced a disruption that affected downstream partners and customers using Oracle Cloud services in the U.S., Australia, Brazil and Hong Kong. The 18-minute interruption, which appeared to center on nodes in Phoenix and São Paulo, was cleared around 3:25 p.m. ET.

Collaboration-app outages in the Feb. 12 week dropped by more than half, to 9 from 20 in the preceding week. Four of the disruptions occurred in the U.S., the same level as in the Feb. 5 week.

Global business-hours outages accounted for 41% of all outages in the previous week. The metric in the U.S. went up by 2 percentage points to 38%, while business-hours disruptions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa fell 12 percentage points to 28%. Such outages in the Asia-Pacific region jumped 27 percentage points to 61% of the global total.

