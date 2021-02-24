House Dems' bill targets clean power by 2035 with big grid, generation changes

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., listens during House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's weekly news conference on Nov. 6, 2020.

Source: Al Drago/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced an updated version of a broad climate action bill that would put the U.S. on a path to 100% clean electricity generation by 2035, mirroring President Joe Biden's timeline for achieving an emissions-free power sector.

The nearly 1,000-page bill also includes provisions that would promote transmission development, require public utilities to place their transmission facilities under the control of a regional grid operator within two years, and compel public companies to disclose information about their exposure to climate-related risks.

The proposals were contained in the new version of the Climate Leadership and Environmental Action for our Nation's Future Act, or CLEAN Future Act, which Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee introduced March 2.

"The bill marks the first introduction of a major comprehensive piece of climate legislation in over a decade, and it's exactly the kind of federal leadership that I think the moment demands," House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said on a March 2 media call. "This is just the beginning. We are going to use regular order, and we really think that this is a major step forward and a major action plan that will define climate policy."

Pallone said the bill, which would authorize $565 billion in spending over 10 years, does not include an explicit price on carbon, such as a carbon tax, since similar policies have failed in the past. "The votes are just not there for a price on carbon," he explained.

The committee and subcommittees will hold hearings on the legislation and welcome input from other representatives, Pallone said. Noting that the bill contains Republican legislative proposals as well, the chairman said he hopes to move the bill through regular order with Republican participation so Democrats do not have to turn to budget reconciliation to pass it. But, he added, he will not "rule anything out."

Gaining Republican support for the bill may be difficult, however. In a statement, three Republicans on the Commerce Committee, including ranking member Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., denounced the Democrats' proposal, calling it a "down payment on the Green New Deal."

“We can pursue practical policies to innovate a cleaner energy future if we work together," they said. "Rather than threaten millions of jobs and hold back America's economic recovery, we urge the majority to join us in a bipartisan way to unleash innovation, strengthen our supply chains, and capture all the advantages of our abundant resources, which include coal, hydropower, nuclear technologies, and clean natural gas."

Clean electricity standard

The CLEAN Future Act commits the U.S. to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 50% by 2030 and achieving a 100% clean economy no later than 2050.

As part of that goal, the bill establishes a federal clean electricity standard of 100% clean generation by 2035, with an interim target of 80% clean electricity by 2030. A draft version of the CLEAN Future Act introduced in January 2020 called for a complete shift to clean generation by 2050, but House Democrats have stepped up their ambitions to align with Biden's 2035 target.

The clean electricity standard would require retail electricity suppliers to provide an increasing percentage of electricity from zero-emission sources starting in 2023. Power suppliers will have the option to trade zero-emission electricity credits or make alternative compliance payments to satisfy their requirements under the bill.

To determine issuance of the credits, the bill would establish a carbon intensity baseline of 0.82 metric tons of carbon dioxide per MWh through 2030, with the baseline declining to 0.4 metric tons per MWh in 2035. Nonemitting generators would receive a full credit, while sources with emissions below the carbon intensity threshold can receive a partial credit.

Although the standard is resource-neutral, the 2035 step-down in the carbon intensity threshold "phases out the ability of fossil fuel power plants to earn partial credits," according to a committee fact sheet on the bill.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator can extend an individual retail supplier's compliance obligation in the 2030s by one year at a time if the supplier submits alternative compliance payments totaling more than 10% of its compliance obligations for the two prior consecutive years. But the EPA can grant such extensions no more than five times, the fact sheet said. Failure to comply with the clean electricity standard's mandates could result in civil penalties from the EPA administrator.

The legislation, however, would not prevent states from adopting or enforcing their own clean or renewable energy standards or regulations for retail electricity suppliers if states satisfy the federal standard's requirements.

Along with the earlier decarbonization target for the power sector, the new CLEAN Future Act added new labor standards to the clean electricity standard title. To be eligible to receive zero-emission credits, generators must pay prevailing wages for construction of new units and all qualifying generation must remain neutral with respect to workers' rights to organize and bargain.

FERC implications

Recognizing that the earlier draft of the bill fell short on electric transmission buildout, the updated version would go much further by establishing a new Office of Transmission within the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The new office would help coordinate the "responsible" permitting and siting of new interstate transmission lines, which often face stiff local opposition from affected landowners.

In addition, the bill would provide $75 million annually over the next decade in assistance to state, local and tribal governments for the permitting and siting of interstate transmission lines.