Hong Kong's IPO market to stay hot with about 200 hopefuls waiting in the wings

A healthy pipeline of IPOs will likely ensure that Hong Kong remains one of the world's top listing destinations in 2021, analysts said after the value of such deals doubled in the first half of the year.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. hosted 46 new listings in the first half, in which HK$212 billion was raised in total, according to the bourse operator's Aug. 11 earnings release. That was more than twice the HK$92.8 billion raised in the prior-year period.

The deals in 2021 included secondary listings of U.S.-listed mainland Chinese companies such as search giant Baidu Inc. and online entertainment service provider Bilibili Inc. As many as 200 companies have filed plans with the exchange for potential IPOs, HKEX said.

With the more stringent requirements imposed by the U.S. and more Chinese-listed companies considering secondary listing in Hong Kong, "we believe the growth in Hong Kong IPO market will continue," said Kenneth Ho, managing director of equity capital markets at Haitong International, a Hong Kong-based stock brokerage and investment bank.

Both the U.S and China have announced greater scrutiny on IPO hopefuls from the mainland, which experts believe would help Hong Kong's exchange. China plans to tighten its regulation on overseas listings of local companies, while the U.S. said July 30 that Chinese issuers must disclose if they are structured as variable interest entities, which involve offshore holding companies controlling onshore assets and are widely adopted by Chinese internet and e-commerce companies.

In recent months, China has also tightened its control on technology companies that range from financial services to education that spooked many international equity investors.

"From the investors' perspective, China is still a large growing market which they will not omit. Some investors may stay cautious and remain observant in the short term, given the recent news, but in the long term, there is still huge interest from investors on quality companies with good stories," Ho said.

Earnings growth

HKEX reported that net profit for the six months ended June 30 jumped 26% to HK$6.61 billion from HK$5.23 billion year over year. Its revenue and other income rose 24% year over year to HK$10.91 billion. Revenue from the stock connect program, which allows investors in the Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges to trade securities in each other's markets via their home exchange, rose 78% year over year to HK$1.32 billion.

Trading "volumes have gotten off to a solid start in July, but we do have some headwinds to manage through," HKEX's new CEO Nicolas Aguzin said. Regulatory developments in China, a jittery market and higher volatility amid low interest rates will drag on the exchange's investment income, Aguzin said, adding, "but our business is robust, there is significant demand from both issuers and investors, and I'm very confident that we're well placed."

"Market sentiment or factors that affect mainland China's stock markets, including the on-oing U.S.-China tensions, and changes to local laws and regulations would also potentially affect mainland China-related issuers in Hong Kong and their stock performance in Hong Kong," said Stephen Chan, Hong Kong-based partner at law firm Dechert.

Still, Hong Kong will continue to remain an attractive destination for mainland companies seeking international exposure, said David Cheng, a Hong Kong partner at law firm Winston & Strawn.

"While both Hong Kong and Shanghai rank among the top exchanges in the world for companies to raise funds, they cater for different kinds of investors," he said. Investors on The Shanghai Stock Exchange Ltd. tend to be retail investors in China, while HKEX has higher participation from institutional investors, many of whom are based overseas, he added.

HKEX is seeking to improve the speed and efficiency of new listings. On July 6 the exchange announced a new online platform, "Fast Interface for New Issuance," which will shorten the time between final pricing and the debut of new shares. It is expected to be ready in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The exchange is also planning a consultation on blank-check companies that have garnered significant interest in U.S. and South Korean markets. Meanwhile, Singapore has closed its consultation for special purpose acquisition companies, but has not announced whether such listings would be allowed.

"We need to continuously be looking at products that can be offered to investors that provide good opportunities to investors but at the same time, we do have an obligation to make sure that we look after investor protection as well," HKEX CEO Aguzin said.