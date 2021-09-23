Homeowners insurance rate hikes far outpace reductions in October

Homeowners insurance rate filings approved in Texas during October could lead to an additional $125.9 million in premiums written across the industry, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. That calculated increase is the largest for any single state.
Four of the 10 most-impactful homeowners rate filings for increases were approved in Texas.
Among all homeowners insurers, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. may see the largest cumulative positive premium impact from rate increases approved in October. The company received approval for three rate hikes that, when combined, could boost the group's written premiums by $61.6 million. More than 90% of the projected gain stands to come from a single rate increase that impacts almost 1.2 million policyholders in Texas.
State Automobile Mutual Insurance Co. is expected to see the second-largest aggregate rise in premiums from rate hikes approved in October at $44.7 million. A majority of that sum looks to stem from a 25.1% rate increase in Texas.
On the flip side, Auto Club Exchange Group secured a 7% rate cut approval from regulators in New Mexico that would allow premiums written to fall by $1 million.
United Services Automobile Association can expect the second-largest cumulative negative premium impact from rate decreases in October. The vast majority of the $294,000 calculated reduction in premiums written will impact policyholders in Pennsylvania starting Jan. 24, 2022, for both new and renewal businesses.