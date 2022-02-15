Hippo's stock rises even as Q4'21 loss widens; Brown & Brown down after deal

Insurance stocks were mostly down in a week that saw equity and commodities markets continue to react to the fallout from the war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Russia.

The S&P 500 lost 2.88% during the week ended March 11, closing at 4,204.31. The S&P 500 Insurance index declined 1.47% to 545.25.

Hippo Holdings Inc.'s stock managed to climb even after the insurtech disclosed that its fourth-quarter 2021 net loss worsened year over year. The net loss attributable to the company reached $60.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus a net loss of $54.1 million a year earlier. CEO Assaf Wand said in an earnings call that the company is "unsatisfied" with the performance of its stock. That said, Wand has "more confidence than ever" in Hippo over the long term.

Insurtech Advisors analyst Kaenan Hertz was a bit more skeptical. While Hippo has posted rising revenues in the last year, expenses are higher as well.

"There is no evidence that Hippo has been able to control the underlying overall insurance economics," Hertz said.