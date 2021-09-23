Heavy losses persist in Fla. residential insurance market, total $529M in H1'21

Net income losses continue to pile up for insurers that provide residential property coverage in the state of Florida.

The Florida homeowners market, excluding national carriers, as identified by Citizens Property Insurance Corp., reported aggregate net income losses of $285.3 million during the second quarter of 2021, according to a review of regulatory filings. This marks the fifth-straight quarter of triple-digit aggregate losses for insurers operating in the Florida homeowners space. When combined with the total reported net losses of $244.0 million during the first three months of the year, the group has collectively lost more than half a billion dollars so far in 2021.

Of the 51 insurance subsidiaries that were part of this analysis, 36 reported net losses during the quarter ended June 30. The largest recorded quarterly net loss of $40.4 million was logged by Southern Fidelity Insurance Co. Inc., which was among a handful of companies that received permission from Florida's insurance regulator to cancel or non-renew thousands of policies earlier this year.

The regulator's consent order for Southern Fidelity in April indicated it is working toward a long-term restructuring plan that addresses the insurer's deteriorating financial condition. The plan includes, but is not limited to, premium rate increases and additional capital contributions. Southern Fidelity recorded an additional $47.0 million in net capital contributions so far in 2021. A large portion of the additional capital, $33 million, was treated as a contribution to surplus effective June 30.

Southern Fidelity early in the third quarter completed the sale of its interest in National Consumer Title Insurance Co., which had a balance sheet carrying value of $4.5 million.

Even with the additional capital contributions through the first six months of the year, Southern Fidelity policyholders' surplus decreased to $31.9 million as of June 30, compared to $49.8 million at the end of 2020.

The value for net capital contributions discussed in this analysis takes the sum from the change in surplus notes, paid-in capital changes and paid-in surplus adjustments reported within the income statements. The calculations may include the net impact of equity issuance and/or redemption and principal repayment on surplus notes.

Several other insurance companies have seen their policyholders' surplus decrease in 2021 and have received net capital contributions during the year.

FedNat Insurance Co.'s policyholders' surplus fell to $90.6 million at the end of the second quarter. A reported net loss of almost $60 million during the first half of the year was the largest contributing factor in the lower surplus, partially offset by a $45 million net capital contribution it received from parent company FedNat Holding Co.

The policyholders' surplus for Lighthouse Property Insurance Corp. decreased by $14.9 million from the end of 2020 to June 30, 2021. The insurer recorded net capital contributions of $22 million in the first half of this year.

Kin Interinsurance Network strengthened its policyholders' surplus by amending a previously issued surplus note. On June 18, an additional $10 million was added to the face value of a note that was originally issued in July 2019. The surplus note now totals $43.5 million and has a new interest rate of 8.75%.

Kin Interinsurance's policyholders' surplus stood at $26.7 million as of June 30, compared to $26.1 million at the close of 2020.

Click here for a downloadable spreadsheet featuring the full list of companies within the analysis.