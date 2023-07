Venture capital investments worldwide dropped 44.6% to $20.37 billion in June from $36.78 billion in the same month in 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

The number of funding rounds declined 48.8% to 1,106 from 2,160 a year earlier and was down more than 10% from 1,234 in the previous month.

The total investment value in June slightly improved from May, when $19.46 billion was raised, the latest Market Intelligence data shows.

– Download a spreadsheet with data featured in the story.

– Click here to read about private equity entries worldwide.

– Explore more private equity coverage.

Largest funding rounds

Apollo Global Management Inc.s $2 billion investment in preferred equity securities of AT&T Mobility II LLC was the largest funding round globally in June. The AT&T Inc.-owned business will use the funding to partially replace $8 billion of its outstanding preferred interests.

The next-largest transaction was a $1 billion funding round for Invenergy Renewables LLC, with investment from Blackstone Inc.'s fund, Blackstone Infrastructure Partners LP.

Investment by sector

The technology, media and telecommunications industry dominated global venture capital investments in June, attracting 38.3% of the funding round total. It was followed by the healthcare sector, which accounted for 16.1%.

The volume of funding rounds in June was the lowest monthly tally so far in 2023 and the second-lowest since January 2020.