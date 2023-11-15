Global venture capital investment activity plunges to 4-year low

The value of venture capital funding rounds worldwide dropped 27% year over year to $18.49 billion in October while the volume declined 23.8% to 1,243.

The investment value and volume were the lowest October totals since at least 2020, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

The value of funding rounds appears to be on track for a steep annual decrease. For the year to Oct. 31, the total value was $216.13 billion, less than half of the $435.19 billion raised during full year 2022, the data shows.

Largest funding rounds

Four of the 10 largest funding rounds were for companies in the US and Canada.

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Metropolis Technologies Inc., which developed an AI platform for spot-tracking garage space, raised $1.70 billion in series C financing, the largest funding round globally in October. The round comprised $1.05 billion in series C preferred stock and $650 million in debt financing.

Investors in the round included 3L Capital Management LLC, Assembly Ventures LLC, BDT & MSD Partners LLC, Eldridge Industries LLC, Slow Ventures LLC, Temasek Holdings (Pvt.) Ltd. and Vista Credit Partners LP.

Spanish research and consulting firm for renewable energy investment Exus Management Partners was set to raise $1.05 billion in the second-largest funding round announced for October. Swiss private equity firm Partners Group Holding AG was the sole investor in Exus' funding round.

Investments by sector

The technology, media and telecom industry dominated global venture capital investments in October, attracting 40.4% of the total. It was followed by the industrial and healthcare sectors, each accounting for 18.1% of the total fundraising.