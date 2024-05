The value of global private equity and venture capital funding rounds declined to $17.20 billion in April, down 10% year over year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

The number of funding rounds fell 3.5% to 1,277 during the same period.

On a monthly basis, private equity and venture capital-backed funding rounds declined in terms of deal value. Transaction value was down 14.5% to $17.20 billion in April.

The number of transactions increased to 1,277 from 1,243 deals.

– Download a spreadsheet with data featured in this story .

– Read about venture capital activity in March.

– Explore more private equity coverage.

Investments by sector

The technology, media and telecommunications industry dominated global venture capital investments in April, attracting 41% of the total. It was followed by the healthcare sector, which accounted for 22.1% of the total.

Within technology, media and telecommunications, application software companies had the highest number of funding rounds in April with 220. Systems software companies followed with 62 funding rounds.

Total deal count for the sector was down to 472 from the 637 rounds recorded a year earlier.

Largest funding rounds

Companies in the US and Canada across different sectors secured six of the 10 largest funding rounds in April.

In the largest deal, AI drug discovery company Xaira Therapeutics Inc. raised $1 billion in a funding round led by Arch Venture Partners LP and Foresite Capital Management LLC.

The second-largest deal involved China-based automobile manufacturer Zhejiang Hozon New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd. signing a purchase agreement to receive $690.7 million from investors including Tongxiang State-owned Capital Investment and Operation Co. Ltd. and Yichun Jinhe Equity Investment Co. Ltd.