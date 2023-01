The aggregate value of venture capital-backed funding rounds worldwide dropped 66.7% year over year in December 2022 to $19.71 billion, which is around the same level of annual decline seen in November 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

On a month-over-month basis, the total value of venture capital-backed funding rounds slipped more than 4% in the last month of 2022. During the month, the number of funding rounds stood at 1,104, compared to 1,401 in November 2022 and 2,545 in December 2021.

Largest funding rounds

Sports retailer Fanatics Holdings Inc. saw the largest funding round for December 2022. It raised $700 million in a round led by Clearlake Capital Group LP. Fidelity Management & Research Co. LLC, Liontree Partners LLC, Silver Lake Management LLC and SoftBank Investment Advisers (UK) Ltd. joined the round.

Beijing-based SPIC Hydrogen Energy Co. Ltd., which develops hydrogen technology equipment, secured $645.2 million in a series B funding round. Investors in the round included Beijing Daxing Investment Group Co. Ltd., Chengtong Fund Management Co. Ltd., China Cinda Asset Management Co. Ltd. and China Development Bank Capital Corp. Ltd.

Beijing ESWIN Technology Group Co. Ltd., a Beijing-based semiconductor company, pulled in $575 million in the third-largest funding round of the month. Participants included Beijing Financial Street Capital Operation Group Co. Ltd., CDB Technology Venture Capital Co. Ltd. and Chang'an Huitong Co. Ltd.

Investments by sector

The technology, media and telecommunications industry continued to lead other sectors in venture capital investment by attracting 32.7% of the total funding raised during December 2022. It was followed by the industrial sector at 20% and the healthcare sector at 15.6%.