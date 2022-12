The total value of global venture capital-backed funding rounds in November plunged 66.7% year over year to $20.50 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

The number of funding rounds during the same period fell 38.5% to 1,289. Compared to the previous month, the number was down 4.3%.

Largest raises

Rubicon Carbon Services LLC's $1 billion funding round was the largest for November. Participants included TPG Capital LP's TPG Rise Climate LP and TPG The Rise Fund, NGP Energy Capital Management LLC and Bank of America Corp.

In the second-biggest round of the month, Voyah Motor Science and Technology Co. raised $702.3 million. Investors included ABC Financial Asset Investment Co. Ltd., Hongtai Capital Holdings, ICBC International Holdings Ltd., Sunwoda Electronic Co. Ltd. and Wuhan East-Lake Venture Co. Ltd.

Sinoma Lithium Battery Separator Co. Ltd. secured venture capital totaling $697.3 million from returning investors Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd. and Nanjing Fiberglass Research & Design Institute Co. Ltd. New Sinoma Lithium investors including CNBM New Materials Fund Management Co. Ltd. and Sinopec Capital Co. Ltd. also joined the round.

The technology, media and telecommunications sector continued to attract most of the venture capital investment, accounting for 42% of the total capital raised during the month. It was followed by the healthcare and industrial sectors at 18.5% and 10.7%, respectively.