Global, US internet disruptions jump in early June

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet service-monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.

The number of global internet outages jumped almost 26% to 265 in the week of June 4, compared to 211 in the prior week, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

U.S. outages increased 22% to 112 last week, accounting for 42% of all global disruptions.

ThousandEyes detected two notable disruptions last week.

A June 7 outage at network transit provider Hurricane Electric LLC affected downstream partners and customers in the U.S., Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru and Singapore. The 29-minute interruption was cleared at about 6:10 p.m. ET.

A day later, on June 8, multinational transit provider Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. dealt with a disruption that impacted customers and downstream partners in Hong Kong as well as in the U.S., Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Spain and the U.K. The 36-minute disruption, which ran across six occurrences over a period of three hours and 45 minutes, was finally cleared around 4:15 a.m. ET.

Last week's collaboration-app outages doubled to six from three in the prior week. Four of the outages occurred in the U.S.

Global business-hours outages decreased 2 percentage points to 30%, while the metric in the U.S. remained at 36%. Such disruptions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa surged 20 percentage points to 47%, while the figure for the Asia-Pacific region fell 14 percentage points to 15%.