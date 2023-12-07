Global private equity entries plunge YOY in Q2

Global private equity and venture capital deal value and volume recorded a year-over-year decline in both the month of June and the second quarter, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Overall private equity entries in June totaled $27.04 billion, down 59.3% from $66.41 billion in the same month a year ago. The number of deals dipped to 847 from 1,536 transactions a year prior.

In the second quarter, the total transaction value slipped 53.5% year over year to $98.48 billion from $211.69 billion. The number of deals also declined to 2,686 from 4,411 transactions.

The US and Canada posted the highest deal value globally in June with $13.35 billion, although the amount was less than half of the $30.44 billion recorded in the region a year prior. Asia-Pacific and Europe came next with $7.13 billion and $4.93 billion, respectively.

The US and Canada also recorded the highest number of transactions in June at 301. Asia-Pacific saw 258 deals during the month, while Europe tallied 246 transactions.



The technology, media and telecommunications sector continued to receive the most capital from investors during the month, bringing in $9.52 billion in total transaction value, although that amount was about one-third of the $28.41 billion the segment raised in the same period in 2022.

The energy and utilities sector came in second with $5.89 billion in total deal value, up from $2.20 billion in June 2022. Industrial companies followed, securing $4.42 billion, down from $8.42 billion a year ago.

Largest deals

In the largest deal announced in June, Bain Capital LP's Bain Capital Investors LLC offered to buy the remaining 57.83% stake in China-based hyperscale datacenter solutions company Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. in a take-private transaction valued at $2.26 billion, according to Market Intelligence data.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Morgan Stanley were Bain's advisers for the proposed deal. Citigroup Global Markets Asia Ltd. and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP were advisers to the special committee formed by Chindata.

The second-biggest deal was the planned acquisition of a 19.9% stake in gas and electric distribution company Northern Indiana Public Service Co. LLC by an affiliate of Blackstone Inc.'s Blackstone Infrastructure Partners group. NiSource Inc. agreed to sell the non-controlling equity interest for $2.15 billion.

Barclays and Latham & Watkins LLP are Blackstone's advisers on the deal. NiSource's advisers include Lazard Frères & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and McGuireWoods LLP.