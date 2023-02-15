Global private equity entries plummet in January

The volume and value of global private equity and venture capital entries got off to something of a weak start in January, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Deal value stood at $25.32 billion, down 62.1% year over year from $66.88 billion. Total entries were 921, representing a 44.6% decrease from 1,663 in January 2022.

North America recorded the highest deal volume in January with 320 transactions, followed by Asia-Pacific with 285 deals and Europe with 269.

Monthly aggregate value for private equity and venture capital entries was also the highest for North America with $12.39 billion. Asia-Pacific ranked second with $6.53 billion, and Europe entries totaled $5.22 billion.

Top January deals

The largest private equity transaction for the month was Vista Equity Partners Management LLC's agreement to acquire insurance technology provider Duck Creek Technologies Inc. from an investor group for $2.63 billion. The investor group includes private equity firms Insight Venture Management LLC, Temasek Holdings Ltd., Dragoneer Investment Group LLC and Apax Partners LLP, along with Accenture PLC and Accenture LLP.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

The second-largest announced deal was an offer made by Triton, through its buyout fund Triton Fund V LP, to acquire Finland-based service company Caverion Oyj for €1.1 billion. The offer period will expire on or about April 11, and the offer is expected to complete in the third or fourth quarter.

Cross-sector impact

Technology, media and telecommunications was the top sector by deal value in January, accounting for 30.4% of the total. The industrial and healthcare sectors followed, comprising 24.5% and 15.2% of the total, respectively. Deal value declined across nearly all sectors, except for real estate.