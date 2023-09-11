Global money managers seek investment opportunities in era of higher rates

A "new normal" of high global interest rates, elevated Treasury yields and cash sitting on the sidelines are among the key concerns for some of the world's top money managers speaking at an event in Hong Kong on Nov. 8.
Global central banks, led by the US Federal Reserve, have pushed interest rates higher since early 2022 to tamp inflationary pressures. Most economists predict rates will stay elevated for longer. That is contrary to a more recent era where cutting rates has become the standard formula to solve a crisis, senior executives said. With trillions of dollars of cash waiting to be invested, getting into long-term assets is seen by some fund managers as the key to success.
Here are some comments from top fund managers speaking at the Nov. 6-8 Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit jointly organized by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Academy of Finance. Some comments have been edited for clarity.
Mike Gitlin
People want to stay invested and they want to get the big things right. As the forward market predicts the Fed to cut by 75% basis points over the next 13 months, interest rates are relatively close to the peak in developed markets and there is an opportunity to own bonds at 6%, 7% or 8%.
I want to debunk some fake news that, in the alternative credit space, public credit cannot generate alpha. It's a fact that our 10-year public credit has generated 97 basis points annualized of excess return through 2022.
Anne Richards
The transmission mechanism from interest rates to inflation is much slower now than [it has been] historically, while it is still there, so this year will be a year of cautious policy, which probably means higher for longer, but with less likelihood of big jumps in either direction.
Andrew Schlossberg
Mark Wiedman
Now is a golden age for getting back into long duration assets, which [is] going to be a bigger part of our portfolio going forward, followed by private credit and infrastructure investments.