Global internet outages spike during business hours

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.

Although there was a slight drop in global internet outages in the second week of February compared to the prior week, there was an increase in outages during business hours, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

The number of global outages in the week ended Feb. 12 was down 12% to 264 from 299 in the week prior. However, U.S. outages increased 3% to 112 from 109 and accounted for 42% of all global outages, up from 36% in the previous week.

ThousandEyes recorded two major outages on Feb. 11, including one on AT&T Inc.'s network that was first observed around 4:30 a.m. ET on some of the carrier's nodes in the U.S. and also impacted customers in countries such as Germany and Australia. That outage lasted 14 minutes and impacted the networks of companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Jefferies Group LLC, Travelers Property Casualty Corp. and ConocoPhillips.

Also on Feb. 11, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. experienced a series of outages in the U.S. over a period of 3 hours and 38 minutes that impacted multiple downstream providers as well as Cogent's customers, including Ford Motor Co., Oracle Corp. and TikTok Inc. The initial outage was first observed around 1:07 a.m. ET and was followed by multiple other outages till around 4:45 a.m. ET when the situation cleared.

Global outages among collaboration apps during the week dropped 66% to one from three recorded the previous week. This outage was observed in the U.S., which incurred two outages in the week prior.

The proportion of outages occurring within business hours increased to 36%, compared to 28% in the week prior. ThousandEyes also found that 26% of all U.S. outages occurred within local business hours, a 3% increase from the previous week. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 33% of all outages were within business hours, while the same metric in Asia-Pacific was 48%.