Global internet outages rise 16% in mid-April

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.

The number of global internet outages increased 16% in the week of April 10, ending a downward trend that began in end-February, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

Global outages increased to 260 from 224 in the previous week. U.S. outages also rose, up 12% to 109. U.S. outages comprised 42% of all global outages during the week of April 10, similar to the prior week's 43%.

On April 12, Tata Communications (America) Inc., an internet service provider and a unit of India's Tata Communications Ltd., experienced an interruption that apparently centered on nodes in Tokyo, Japan. The outage, which impacted customers and downstream partners in the U.S. and 10 other countries, was first observed about 4:56 p.m. ET and lasted around nine minutes before it was cleared.

ThousandEyes also observed an outage on April 14 that affected some of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.'s partners and customers in multiple countries including the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Singapore, India, Canada and Australia. The outage apparently centered initially on nodes in Atlanta before expanding to nodes in Seattle, Chicago, Houston and Denver, with the latter appearing to be the peak of the outage. The interruption, which was cleared about 9:25 a.m. ET, lasted around 36 minutes.

Global outages among collaboration apps during the week fell 55%, to five outages from the previous week's total of 11. Three of those outages were observed in the U.S., compared to the single interruption recorded in the prior week.

Business hours outages accounted for 43% of last week's global total, representing a slight decrease compared to the week prior. The trend was also seen in the U.S., where there was a 13% drop in business-hour outages, to 39% of the total. This marks a return to previous weeks' patterns that showed a majority of U.S. outages happening outside business hours.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa was the only region to record an increase in business-hour outages last week with 44%, up 11% from the previous week. The same metric in Asia-Pacific was 47%, down 1% from the prior week.