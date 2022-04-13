Global internet outages jump 16%, US disruptions drop 14% in late March

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet service-monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.

The volume of global internet outages increased 16% to 289 in the week of March 26, marking a return to levels seen in early February, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

U.S. outages fell 14% to 94 from 109 in the prior week, accounting for 33% of all global disruptions.

ThousandEyes observed two notable disruptions in the previous week.

A March 28 interruption at Oracle Corp. impacted downstream partners and customers using Oracle Cloud services in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, India, Japan and the United Arab Emirates. The disruption apparently centered on nodes in Tokyo, Sydney, Dubai, Mumbai, Montreal, London, and Ashburn and Arlington, Va. The 18-minute outage was cleared at about 7:55 p.m. ET.

A day later, NTT Global-owned internet service provider NTT America Inc. experienced an outage that affected some customers and downstream partners in the U.S. and China. The disruption, which appeared to center on nodes in San Jose, Calif., and Osaka, Japan, ran for about 18 minutes and was cleared around 7:40 p.m. ET.

Global collaboration-app disruptions more than doubled to 22 in the March 26 week, including eight in the U.S.

Business-hours outages at the global level dropped 9 percentage points to 32% from previous-week levels, while the same metric in the U.S. also decreased 9 percentage points to 33%. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, business-hours disruptions fell 13 percentage points to 25%, while such outages in the Asia-Pacific region decreased by 6 percentage points to 40%.