Global internet outages jump 10% in mid-February

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.

The volume of global internet outages increased in the third week of February, up 10% compared to the prior week, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

Outages in the week ended Feb. 19 totaled 291, compared to 264 in the previous week. U.S. outages increased for the second week in a row to 130, up 17% from 112 in the prior week, and accounted for 44% of all global outages, up from 42%.

On Feb. 16, Level 3 Communications LLC experienced an outage that impacted multiple downstream partners and customers in multiple countries including the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Mexico and the U.K. The first outage was observed around 11:40 a.m. ET and lasted around 36 minutes over a one-hour period, impacting access to customer networks including Bank of America Corp., TiVo and LendingTree Inc.

ThousandEyes also observed an outage on Feb. 18 that impacted some of GTT Communications Inc.'s partners and customers in the U.S., including Ford Motor Co., Guaranteed Rate Inc. and Loanet Inc. The outage lasted around 14 minutes and was cleared around 4:45 a.m. ET.

Global outages among collaboration apps during the week rose to five, up from one in the previous week. Two of those outages occurred in the U.S., compared to one in the previous week.

Meanwhile, the proportion of outages occurring within business hours increased for the second consecutive week to 43%, compared to 36% in the week prior. ThousandEyes also found that 39% of all U.S. outages were within business hours, a 7% increase from the previous week. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 33% of all outages were within business hours, while the same metric in Asia-Pacific was 58%.