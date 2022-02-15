Global internet outages grow in late February

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.
The number of global internet outages grew for a second consecutive week in late February, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.
Total outages jumped by 24% to 350 in the week of Feb. 26, up from 283 the prior week. Most of the additional outages occurred internationally. In the U.S., outages remained relatively unchanged week over week, with 137 recorded the week of Feb. 26.
U.S. outages comprised 39% of all global disruptions in the most recent week, down from 49% the week prior.
Notable recent disruptions included a March 3 outage at information technology company Oracle Corp. The outage affected downstream partners and customers using Oracle Cloud services in Hong Kong and in multiple countries, including the U.S., India, Japan and Malaysia. The 10-minute interruption, which centered on nodes in Phoenix and Sweden, was cleared around 6:30 p.m. ET., according to ThousandEyes.
A day earlier, Google LLC saw an interruption that impacted customers and downstream partners of the Alphabet Inc. unit in the U.S. and Brazil. The outage, which lasted 32 minutes across two occurrences over a 39-minute period, appeared to center on nodes in Omaha, Neb.; Des Moines, Iowa; and São Paulo, Brazil. The outage was cleared at about 7:05 a.m. ET.
Collaboration-app outages were also up 33% during the last week, to 16 in total, including three in the U.S.
Global business-hours disruptions accounted for 39% of the week's outages. In the U.S., the proportion of outages that occurred during business hours increased 9 percentage points to 43%. The metric fell 1 percentage point to 40% of all outages in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In the Asia-Pacific region, business-hours outages fell 5 percentage points to 30% of the region's total.