Global internet outages drop for 2nd consecutive week in March

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.

Global internet outages continued to drop in the second week of March, down by 1% compared to the prior week and below a recent peak in late February, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

There were 388 global outages in the week ended March 12, compared to 392 a week earlier. U.S. outages slightly increased over the same period, up 2% to 174 from 171. U.S. outages accounted for 45% of all global internet outages, up slightly from 44% the prior week.

Among the last week's major outages, Oracle Corp. unit Dynamic Network Services, a domain-name services provider, experienced a disruption on March 10 that impacted users of its Dyn Managed DNS service in several countries, including Australia, Ireland, France, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain and the U.K. The outage, lasting about 55 minutes, was first observed at about 6:40 p.m. ET.

The following day, on March 11, NTT Global subsidiary and internet service provider NTT America experienced an outage that impacted some of its customers and downstream partners in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, France, India, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands. That roughly 20-minute outage, which apparently centered on nodes in Ashburn, Va., and Los Angeles, was first observed around 3:05 p.m. ET.

The number of global outages among collaboration apps during the week decreased to four from six a week earlier. Three of the outages happened in the U.S. There has been only a week in 2021 to date with no collaboration app network outages impacting U.S. users.

Thirty percent of last week's internet outages occurred within business hours, down from 45% in the prior week. In the U.S., 25% of all outages occurred within business hours. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 34% of all outages occurred during business hours, while the Asia-Pacific region experienced 35% of all regional outages during business hours.