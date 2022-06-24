Global internet outages drop 9%, US disruptions fall 7% in 3rd week of June

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet service-monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.

Global internet outages decreased 9% to 254 in the week of June 18 from 278 in the prior week, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

U.S. outages fell 7% to 87, accounting for 34% of all global disruptions. The U.S. total mark is still higher than levels in early and mid-May.

ThousandEyes observed two notable disruptions last week.

An interruption caused by a network configuration change at cloud services provider Cloudflare Inc. prevented customer traffic from flowing properly to websites and services. The company's nodes in London; Dallas; Sydney; Singapore; Tokyo; Vancouver, British Columbia; Cádiz, Spain, and Frankfurt, Germany exhibited outage conditions. The disruption lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes and was cleared around 3:40 a.m. ET on June 21.

On June 23, Verizon Communications Inc.'s unit UUNET Technologies Inc. dealt with a disruption that impacted customers and partners in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, China, Germany and India. The outage, which ran across three occurrences over a period of four hours and 45 minutes, was cleared around 5:25 a.m. ET.

Collaboration-app outages increased 25% to five from four in the prior week. Three of the outages occurred in the U.S.

Global business-hours outages were up 9 percentage points to 48%, while the metric in the U.S. dipped 5 percentage points to 36%. Such outages in Europe, the Middle East and Africa increased by 18 percentage points to 63%, while the figure for the Asia-Pacific region jumped 21 percentage points to 51%.