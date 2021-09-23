Global internet outages drop 14% in early September

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.
Global internet outages totaled 220 in the week of Sept. 4, down 14% from 256 in the previous week, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.
This is the second consecutive weekly decrease in the number of internet disruptions globally, with the figures close to levels recorded in early April.
U.S. outages also decreased 33% week over week, to 86 from 128 in the prior week. The U.S. total comprised 39% of the total global outages for the Sept. 4 week, lower than 50% in the prior week.
ThousandEyes observed two notable outages in the previous week.
Amazon.com Inc. on Sept. 7 dealt with a disruption that impacted some downstream partners and customers in several countries, including the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Ireland and the Philippines. The outage, which apparently centered on nodes in Incheon, South Korea, lasted about 18 minutes across two occurrences within a 35-minute period. The interruption was cleared at about 2:20 a.m. ET.
A day earlier, on Sept. 6, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. experienced an outage that affected various customers and downstream partners in multiple countries, including the U.S., Spain, Greece, Germany, Luxembourg, Greece, Ukraine and Portugal. The interruption appeared to center on nodes in Sacramento, Calif., and Bilbao, Spain. The outage ran for 13 minutes across two occurrences over a 25-minute period and was cleared at about 7:45 p.m. ET.
ThousandEyes also detected one collaboration-app disruption in the Sept. 4 week, down by two from prior-week figures. The single disruption did not occur in the U.S.
Business-hours outages at the global level remained at 35% for the second straight week, while the same metric in the U.S. increased 3 percentage points to 38%. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, business-hours disruptions fell 12 percentage points to 24%, while such outages in the Asia-Pacific region increased 8 percentage points to 39%.