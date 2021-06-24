Global internet outages down 1% in last week of May

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.
Global internet outages fell slightly to 365 in the week of May 22, ending two consecutive weeks of increases, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.
In the U.S., outages edged up 3% to 201 from 196 in the prior week when domestic outages had jumped to levels last seen in late February. The U.S. comprised 55% of all global network disruptions during the week of May 22 compared to 53% in the previous week.
The week's most notable outages included a May 26 disruption that impacted customers and partners of Verizon Communications Inc. unit Verizon Business in the U.S., the U.K., and six other countries. The outage, which apparently centered on nodes in New York, N.Y., lasted 32 minutes across two occurrences within a 45-minute period. It was cleared at about 1 a.m. ET.
On the same day, ThousandEyes also observed a disruption that affected downstream providers and global customers of U.S.-based multinational transit provider Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The outage impacted nodes in Las Vegas; Dallas; Houston; Kansas City, Mo.; Denver; Salt Lake City; and Oklahoma City. It ran for 48 minutes, divided into three occurrences over a period of an hour and 10 minutes, before it was cleared at about 2:45 p.m. ET.
Global disruptions among collaboration apps overall rose to six from five in the prior week. All six outages occurred within the U.S. in a first for 2021.
Business-hours network outages decreased 7 percentage points week over week to 37%. In the U.S., business-hours outages dropped 8 percentage points to 30% of the country's total.
In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 42% of the global outages occurred during business hours, down 9 percentage points from the previous week. In the Asia-Pacific region, the proportion of business-hours outages remained stable at 49%, unchanged from the prior week.