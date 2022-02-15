Global internet outages decrease 3%, US disruptions up 3% in end-January

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.
Global internet outages dipped 3% to 266 in the week of Jan. 29, ending a three-week upward trend that started in the second week of January, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.
U.S. outages, meanwhile, slightly increased 3% to 118 from 115 in the previous week. The recent total comprised 44% of all global disruptions, compared to 42% in the week of Jan. 22.
ThousandEyes observed two notable outages in the preceding week.
A Feb. 3 interruption affected some customers and partners of internet service provider Cox Communications Inc. The outage, which ran for 33 minutes across two periods within an hour, apparently centered on nodes in Ashburn, Va., and Cleveland, Ohio. The disruption was cleared at about 1:50 a.m. ET.
Repeating such an occurrence nearly two weeks ago, multinational transit provider Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. on Feb. 2 experienced a series of disruptions that impacted downstream partners and customers in the U.S. and five other countries. The outages, which lasted 25 minutes in total over a 50 minute-period, centered on nodes in Dallas, Houston, and Kansas City, Mo. The outage was cleared at around 4:30 a.m. ET.
The Jan. 29 week saw collaboration-app disruptions nudge up to 10. One of the disruptions occurred in the U.S., the same level as in the previous week.
Global business-hours outages comprised 40% of all disruptions in the previous week. The metric in the U.S. dipped 1 percentage point week over week to 36%, while business-hours interruptions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa surged 15 percentage points to 52%. Such outages in the Asia-Pacific region increased 1 percentage point to 37% of the global total.