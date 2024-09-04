 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/global-business-travel-to-buy-cwt-investor-group-to-sell-doma-holdings-81095323 content esgSubNav
Global Business Travel to buy CWT; investor group to sell Doma Holdings
S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

New York City-based Global Business Travel Group Inc. agreed to acquire Minneapolis-based business travel management company CWT US LLC in a deal worth about $570 million. The deal is expected to be completed during the second half of 2024.

Dallas-based Title Resources Guaranty Co. struck an all-cash transaction to acquire San Francisco-based residential and commercial title insurance issuer Doma Holdings Inc. for about $213.5 million from an investor group including Len Fw Investor LLC, LENX ST Investor LLC, Foundation Capital LLC, The Gores Group LLC, Greenspring Associates Inc., Fifth Wall Ventures Management LLC, Hedosophia Group Ltd. and SB Management Ltd. The transaction is slated for completion in the second half of 2024.

Miami-based The Real Brokerage Inc. wrapped up the acquisition of California-based brokerage Venture Properties.

