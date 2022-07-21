GEICO motors on with July's largest private auto rate hikes

U.S. states employ a variety of rate regulation mechanisms, including prior approval, modified prior approval, file and use as well as use and file. Some states do not require explicit regulatory approval prior to insurers using new rates. This analysis is based on when rate filings are "disposed" by state regulators and does not take into account when those new rates became effective for new and renewal business. In some instances, a new rate may have been in effect prior to the month the filing was approved by the regulator.

GEICO Corp. continued to increase private auto rates in July and is expected to see the largest cumulative increase in premiums among its peers for a second month in a row, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

GEICO subsidiaries received regulatory approvals for 53 rate increases during July, which is expected to boost the group's total premiums by $777.3 million. More than 25% or $198.3 million of the total increase came from four rate hikes approved by the regulators of Arizona.

State Farm, Allstate also increase rates

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. also continued to raise private auto rates with 18 hikes in the month, which are expected to increase the group's premiums by $563.1 million. A single 8.4% rate increase approved by the regulators of Illinois is expected to boost the group's total premiums by $200.5 million. The new rate will go into effect on Sept. 13, for both new and renewal businesses.

Subsidiaries of The Allstate Corp. acquired approvals for 34 rate hikes during the month, which should increase the group's cumulative premiums by $344.9 million. Similar to State Farm, the group's most impactful rate change was approved by the regulators of Illinois and is expected to boost overall premiums by $116.7 million.

* Download a template to analyze rate changes for selected entities, state or type of insurance over a selected period.

* Read about Progressives personal auto rate hikes in Texas.

Progressive leads rate cut list

Even though The Progressive Corp. received approvals for 15 rate hikes which could increase the group's overall premiums by $251.5 million, the group also acquired approval for six rate cuts that could decrease accumulated premiums by $6.1 million, the largest decrease of any group.