Florida sets goal of 100% renewable energy by 2050

Florida utilities are expected to transition from fossil fuel generation to 100% renewable energy by 2050 and hit incremental goals on the way under proposed rules announced by state Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried on April 21.

Florida's goal is to reach at least 40% renewable energy by 2030, 63% by 2035 and 82% by 2040, said Fried, a Democratic candidate for Florida governor. The proposed rules also require each Florida electric utility to annually report the amount of renewable energy it produces or purchases. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, or FDACS, would annually review those reports and provide the Florida Public Service Commission with analysis of whether each utility will meet the statewide goals, under Fried's proposal.

"All across Florida, people live with climate change. It isn't just a theory or an abstract idea. We live with the effects every single day," Fried said during an April 21 news conference. "It's embarrassing and it's dangerous that our state has ignored the risk of climate change for way too long."

Duke Energy, one of the state's largest utility providers, said April 22 that is reviewing Fried's statement and that it is on pace to achieve its own goal of net-zero electricity generation by 2050.

Renewable resources fueled about 5% of Florida's in-state electricity net generation in 2020, and almost two-thirds of the state's renewable generation came from solar energy, while about 75% of Florida's energy is from natural gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The Florida Legislature earlier in 2022 passed a bill aimed at limiting net metering in the state, a measure critics have argued could harm the state's growing solar industry. The bill awaits the governor's signature to become law.

FDACS oversees Florida's Office of Energy and is authorized to establish goals and strategies to increase renewables in the state. While FDACS can set goals, it is ultimately up to the commission to enforce the rules through regulatory actions. FDACS will take public comment on the proposed rules for 21 days.

"It is clear that this is one of the most urgent issues of our time," Fried said. "We can't afford to deny this reality or the urgency of what is happening to our state."

The proposed rules were established in cooperation with Our Children's Trust, a nonprofit law firm representing young people petitioning the state for similar rules.

"Today, Florida can actually begin to address the core causes of climate change ... We have no time to waste," said environmental advocate Delaney Reynolds, one of the leaders of the Our Children's Trust Florida petition. "Is that not a worthy goal for our public servants?"

