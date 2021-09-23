Fastly outage leads global internet disruptions for week of June 5

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.
Global internet outages jumped 34% during the week of June 5, to 337, including a technical glitch at content delivery network provider Fastly Inc. that impacted the websites and applications of many of Fastly's global customers on June 8, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.
The June 5 week's 337 outages compared to 252 disruptions the previous week, which overlapped a U.S. holiday. U.S. outages during the most recent week more than doubled, to 180 from 83, and comprised 53% of all global network disruptions for the week of June 5, compared to 33% in the previous week.
The Fastly-linked disruption on June 8 led to users having issues loading content and accessing sites globally. Some of the company's customers turned to alternative content delivery services to recover. After identifying the outage source, Fastly began a recovery process that led to the interruption's clearing at about 6:50 a.m. ET on June 8.
A day later, on June 9, Tier 1 carrier Zayo Group Holdings Inc. experienced an outage that hit some partners and customers in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and nine other countries and territories. The disruption, which apparently centered on nodes in Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, London, and Chicago, lasted about 54 minutes before being cleared around 2:10 a.m. ET.
Global disruptions among collaboration apps more than doubled during the June 5 week, to five from two in the previous week. Three of the outages occurred in the U.S.
Meanwhile, business-hours outages globally decreased 8 percentage points week over week, to 32% of total outages. However, business-hours outages in the U.S. increased 9 percentage points to 25% of the country's total.
Business-hours outages in Europe, the Middle East and Africa went up 3 percentage points week over week to 42%. Asia-Pacific was the only region to record a drop in business-hours outages, at 38%, down 26 percentage points from the prior week's 64%.