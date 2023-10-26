Early-stage private equity investments fall further in Q3 2023

The number of early-stage funding rounds backed by private equity and venture capital firms globally dropped 36.6% to 1,104 in the third quarter from 1,741 a year earlier.

Both the volume and value of early-stage rounds, which include pre-seed, seed, accelerator, angel and crowdfunding, have been in decline for six consecutive months since the first quarter of 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Total transaction value also slipped to $3.18 billion in the July-September period from $6.51 billion for the same period in 2022.

For the year to Oct. 26, early-stage rounds totaled 4,266, on track to finish well below the 8,072 rounds recorded for full year 2022. Transaction value totaled $13.17 billion, compared to $29 billion for the entire 2022.

Sector, geography focus

Private equity and venture capital deployment was mostly active in the technology, media and telecom sector with 2,401 early-stage funding rounds in the year to Oct. 26. The healthcare and industrial sectors logged 523 and 371 funding rounds, respectively.



In terms of geography, companies based in the US and Canada registered the highest number of private equity-backed early-stage investments, with 1,513 rounds. Companies based in Europe and Asia-Pacific came next with 1,284 and 1,132 rounds, respectively.

Most active firms

Antler Innovation Pte. Ltd. has been the most active investor in early-stage funding rounds so far in 2023. The Singapore-based venture capital firm participated in 289 deals, according to Market Intelligence data.

California-based accelerator Y Combinator came in second, participating in 181 rounds, while Colorado-based Techstars Central LLC was third with 64 rounds.