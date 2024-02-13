Deal Wrap: Warburg Pincus buys into Bloomerang; TA Associates exits InCorp

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Warburg Pincus LLC made a strategic investment in Bloomerang LLC, a donor, volunteer and fundraising management software platform for nonprofits. Bloomerang is also backed by JMI Equity, which invested in the company in 2020.

– Hillhouse Investment Management Ltd. acquired InCorp Global Pte. Ltd., a corporate solutions and business advisory provider in Asia-Pacific, from TA Associates Management LP.

– General Atlantic Service Co. LP is acquiring a minority stake in outsourced investment office Partners Capital Investment Group LLP, subject to regulatory conditions and client consents. Spencer House Partners, Macfarlanes and Ropes & Gray advised Partners Capital, while Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and PwC advised General Atlantic.

– Actis LLP is purchasing a portfolio of operational hybrid annuity model road assets in India from Patel Infrastructure Ltd. Actis has acquired two completed road assets so far and is set to acquire two more upon completion. Ernst & Young LLP served as the exclusive financial adviser to Actis, and Standard Chartered Bank acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Patel.

– Mathnasium Learning Centers' multi-unit franchisee, Mo Khalil, received a strategic investment from Snapdragon Capital Partners LLC. Snapdragon and Khalil will sign a development plan to launch 25 additional Mathnasium centers in the next five years.

– SOMA Global Inc., a cloud-native public safety software solutions company, secured a majority investment from Greater Sum Ventures LLC. Weatherford Capital Management LLC will remain a minority investor in SOMA.

