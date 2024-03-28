Deal Wrap: Vance Street invests in Keltec; One Peak leads round for Coro Cyber

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Vance Street Management LLC invested in filtration components provider KELTEC, Inc. The founding Kaiser family will retain a significant ownership stake in the target and continue to lead the business. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Goodwin Proctor LLP acted as legal adviser to Vance Street. Signet Capital Advisors served as financial adviser and Brennan Manna Diamond LLP served as legal adviser to Keltec. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Apogem Capital.

– Flexpoint Ford LLC has taken a majority stake in Accuserve Solutions Inc., a repair and home services platform. Aquiline Capital Partners LLC will remain an investor in the company. Accuserve CEO Hunter Powell, as well as the existing management team, will continue to lead the company. Waller Helms Advisors and Jefferies LLC served as financial advisers to Accuserve and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal counsel. Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisers to Flexpoint. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.

– Los Angeles-based Solace Capital Partners LP made an undisclosed investment in Siprocal Inc, a digital media platform. Spirocal CEO Ari Segal will continue to lead the business.

– One Peak Partners LLP led a $100 million series D funding round for Israel-based cybersecurity company Coro Cyber Security Ltd. The new capital values Coro Cyber Security at $750 million, according to a report in TechCrunch. Also participating in the round were existing investors Balderton Capital (UK) LLP and Energy Impact Partners LLC.

