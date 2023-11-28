Deal Wrap: Unlock Health acquires SPM Group; Fort Point invests in Visu-Sewer

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Healthcare technology and services growth platform Unlock Health acquired SPM Group, a network of health and healthcare agencies, from private equity firm Corridor Capital LLC.

– APPlife Digital Solutions Inc. signed a binding term sheet and letter of intent for a reverse merger with alternative energy company The Awareness Group LLC. The companies are targeting a close before Dec. 31. The Awareness Group will get listed on the OTCQB under the ALDS ticker once a definitive business agreement is signed.

– WILsquare Capital LLC closed the acquisition of Automotive Color & Supply Corp., a distributor of automotive and industrial paint.

– LO3 Capital provided a debt and equity investment to support Milestone Partners Management Co. LP's acquisition of payment processing solutions provider CDE Services Inc.

– Fort Point Capital LLC invested in Visu-Sewer Inc., a provider of wastewater infrastructure rehabilitation and maintenance services. Kirkland & Ellis and RSM served as advisers to Fort Point, while TKO Miller advised Visu-Sewer.

