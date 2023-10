Deal Wrap: TELUS leads Climate Robotics round; Performant acquires SquadUP

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– New investor TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good led a $20 million round of venture funding for Climate Robotics, a company pursuing carbon sequestration approaches powered by artificial intelligence and robotics.

– Lower-middle-market private equity firm Performant Capital acquired event management software business SquadUP Inc.

– Majority investor Palladian Investment Partners LLP and minority investor Vecturis Equity GmbH joined with management of Intelli-Park Ltd. on the $145.8 million acquisition of the parking technology and management solutions business. Solano Partners was financial adviser to Intelli-Park.

– New investor Zhejiang Rongyi Investment Management Co. Ltd. led a $13.7 million round of Series B funding for process automation solution provider Zhuhai Cencorp Automation Technology (Zhuhai) Co. Ltd.

