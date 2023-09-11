Deal Wrap: Tailwater, Ares to sell Cureton; TPG closes Angelo Gordon deal

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Tailwater E&P LLC and funds managed by Ares Management Corp. will sell Cureton Front Range LLC to Williams Cos. Inc. unit Williams Field Services Group LLC and expect to close the deal in December. Evercore was the exclusive financial adviser to Cureton while Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel. RBC Capital Markets and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP were financial and legal advisers to Williams, respectively.

– TPG Inc. completed the acquisition of diversified credit and real estate investing platform Angelo Gordon & Co. LP. The company will operate as TPG Angelo Gordon. Ardea Partners LP was the lead financial adviser for TPG, with JP Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as financial advisers. Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP served as TPG's transaction counsel. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Piper Sandler served as financial advisers to Angelo Gordon, and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP was its legal counsel.



– York Private Equity made a strategic investment in physiatry, psychiatry and care transition group Comprehensive Rehab Consultants, and co-founders Omar Osman and Rehan Azhar will remain owners of the business. William Blair served as the sell-side investment banking adviser to CRC while Pennant Park provided debt financing for the deal.

– GEF Capital Partners LLC closed a strategic partnership with Polargy Inc., which provides solutions for the datacenter market, and will invest growth capital in the company. FMI Capital Advisors was the exclusive financial adviser to Polargy. The company's current executive team will remain in place.

