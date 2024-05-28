Deal Wrap: Surmodics strikes go-private deal with GTCR; Jeito to exit EyeBio

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– GTCR LLC signed a deal to take medical device and in vitro diagnostic technology company Surmodics Inc. private at an equity valuation totaling about $627 million. Surmodics' common stock will be delisted from The Nasdaq Stock Exchange upon completion of the deal, which is likely to take place in the second half of the year. Jefferies LLC was financial adviser and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP was legal adviser to Surmodics. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP were legal advisers and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC was financial adviser to GTCR.

– A Merck & Co. Inc. subsidiary agreed to acquire ophthalmology-focused biotechnology company Eyebiotech Ltd., also known as EyeBio, for up to $3 billion. The deal, which is expected to be completed during the third quarter, marks an exit for Jeito Capital SA. Citi served as financial adviser to Merck, and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP was its legal adviser. Centerview Partners LLC was financial adviser to EyeBio, while Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP is the company's legal counsel.

– STAT Recovery Services, an invoice audit software platform for retail suppliers, secured majority investment from Cambridge Capital LLC. McDermott Will & Emery LLP was legal adviser to Cambridge, and Corbel Capital provided a senior secured credit facility. Equiteq Advisors Ltd. was the financial adviser to STAT, and Fox Rothschild LLP was its legal adviser.

– Spire Capital Partners LLC made a strategic growth investment in WatchMeGrow, a security, compliance and video software company. VedderPrice provided legal counsel to Spire.

– Dominus Capital LP recapitalized Safe Haven Defense LLC, a security window film solutions provider. Safe Haven Defense founder Steve Johnson will continue as a significant investor in the business.

