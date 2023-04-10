Deal Wrap: Stanley Capital invests in Roboyo; Bridge Growth sells Accedian

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– TPG Inc. completed the purchase of Forcepoint LLC's Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure cybersecurity business from Francisco Partners Management LP. Francisco Partners, which will maintain a minority stake in the cybersecurity business, continues to own Forcepoint's commercial business. Citi and Barclays were financial advisers and Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal adviser to Forcepoint and Francisco Partners. Piper Sandler was financial adviser to TPG, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal counsel.

– Stanley Capital Partners LLP announced its strategic investment in hyper-automation company Roboyo Group Ltd. Stanley Capital will work with existing investor MML Capital and Roboyo's management team. Jefferies was sole financial adviser and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel to Stanley Capital on the transaction.

– Loomis AB (publ) on Oct. 2 completed the acquisition of CIMA SpA, a developer of automated cash handling devices, from Milano Investment Partners Sgr, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Advent International Corp. and Warburg Pincus LLC acquired Baxter International Inc.'s BioPharma Solutions business, which will now be a stand-alone contract development and manufacturing organization operating under the name Simtra BioPharma Solutions. Under the terms of the deal, Baxter received $4.25 billion in cash, subject to certain closing adjustments.

– Bridge Growth Partners LLC completed the sale of performance analytics company Accedian Networks Inc. to Cisco Systems Inc.

– Cordis Corp. completed the acquisition of MA Med Alliance SA, which develops drug-eluting balloon technology, from Trustar Capital, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Fiskars Oyj Abp acquired all the shares of Georg Jensen Investment Aps. The debt-free, cash-free purchase price was €155 million. Investcorp exited its investment in the Danish luxury lifestyle brand, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Hughes & Co. made a strategic investment in Health Data Innovations LLC, which provides a healthcare data integration platform. Bowen was the exclusive financial adviser to Health Data Innovations.

