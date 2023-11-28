Deal Wrap: Siris to buy BearCom; TJC to acquire Global Transport Solutions

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Siris Capital Group LLC agreed to acquire wireless solutions provider BearCom Group Inc. from lower-middle-market private equity firm Bertram Capital Management LLC. The transaction is expected to close around year-end. Sidley Austin LLP was the legal adviser to Siris. Piper Sandler and BlackArch Partners were the financial advisers and Hirschler LLP was the legal adviser to BearCom and Bertram Capital.

– Funds advised by investment manager Neuberger Berman acquired a minority stake in professional education provider Colibri Group. Neuberger Berman joined existing investor Gridiron Capital LLC, which will retain a majority stake in Colibri. Proceeds from the investment were used to facilitate Colibri's acquisition of TRC Healthcare Inc.

– Middle-market private equity firm TJC LP agreed to acquire Global Transport Solutions Topholding BV, an international logistics service provider specializing in supply chain and forwarding solutions for the maritime industry. The deal is still subject to customary regulatory approvals. Stifel was the financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Loyens & Loeff NV are the legal counsels to TJC. Jefferies LLC is the financial adviser and DLA Piper Nederland NV is the legal counsel to Global Transport Solutions.

– Norwest Equity Partners acquired United Sports Brands, a supplier of sports performance and protective products, from Bregal Investments Inc. The transaction closed Nov. 20, and financial terms were not disclosed.

– Enterprise-ready quantum compute company Oxford Quantum Circuits Ltd. announced that SBI Investment Co. Ltd. is leading its $100 million series B round.

– General Catalyst Group Management LLC led a $32 million series A round for PhysicsX Ltd., which builds AIs to power breakthrough engineering.

– Centana Growth Partners and Full In Partners Management LLC co-led a $50 million series A round for RepeatMD Inc., which helps aesthetic and wellness practices grow their businesses through its inbound revenue platform that automates revenue generation.

