Deal Wrap: Silver Hill to acquire Liberty Midstream; OEP exits IT services firm

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Silver Hill Energy Partners LP agreed to acquire Liberty Resources II LLC's interests in oil and gas properties, rights and related assets in North Dakota and 100% of midstream oil and gas company Liberty Midstream Solutions LLC. The transaction is expected to close March 14. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is acting as legal counsel to Silver Hill. Piper Sandler is serving as financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal adviser to the sellers.

– Middle-market private equity firm OEP Capital Advisors LP exited its investment in IT services firm Computer Design and Integration LLC via a sale to AHEAD LLC, a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners LLC.

– WF World Fund Management GmbH led a $15.4 million series A funding round for foodtech startup Planet A Foods.

– Rise Growth Partners announced a $250 million commitment from middle-market investment firm Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC. Rise, with capital from Charlesbank and Rise management, will seek to acquire significant minority stakes in select registered investment advisory firms. Ardea Partners LP served as the exclusive financial adviser to Rise. Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP provided legal counsel to Rise, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP provided legal counsel to Charlesbank.

– Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC led a $100 million series C funding round for enterprise sustainability platform Watershed Technology Inc.

– National Manufacturing Transformation Upgrade Fund Co. Ltd. led a 6.7 billion yuan series A round for Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology Ltd.

