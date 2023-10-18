Deal Wrap: ShoreView to buy P&F Industries; Altor acquires 8% stake in Mandatum

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– ShoreView Industries agreed to acquire P&F Industries Inc. in an all-cash deal for $13 per share. P&F, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools and accessories. Following completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter, P&F will become a wholly owned subsidiary of ShoreView and P&F's common stock will no longer be listed on any public market. East Wind Securities is serving as financial adviser and Ruskin Moscou Faltischek PC is acting as legal adviser to P&F. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal counsel to the special committee of P&F's independent directors, while Sidley Austin LLP is acting as legal adviser to ShoreView.

– Altor Equity Partners AB-managed Altor Fund VI acquired an 8% stake in Mandatum Oyj after the demerger of the Finnish financial services company from Sampo Oyj.

– Scope3 Inc., a collaborative sustainability platform decarbonizing media and advertising, raised $20 million in a series B funding round led by private equity firm GV Management Co. LLC. Room40 Management LLC and VR Adviser LLC also participated in the funding round.

