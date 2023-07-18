Deal Wrap: Searchlight to buy Gresham House; Thoma Bravo invests in Bluesight

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners LP agreed to acquire asset manager Gresham House PLC. Evercore Partners Ltd., Blackdown Partners Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Ltd. and Jefferies International Ltd. are financial advisers to Gresham House, and Eversheds Sutherland is legal adviser. Dean Street Advisers Ltd. and N.M. Rothschild & Sons Ltd. are financial advisers to Searchlight, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP (U.K.) is acting as legal adviser, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Tinicum LP and affiliated funds managed by Tinicum Inc. acquired a controlling interest in Greene Group Industries LLC, a company that manufactures components via metal injection molding, stamping and precision machining.

– Software investment firm Thoma Bravo LP closed a strategic growth investment in Bluesight Inc. to support Bluesight's acquisition of Medacist. Piper Sandler & Co. was financial adviser to Bluesight, and Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP was legal adviser. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to Thoma Bravo.

– Buckeye Partners LP acquired Elysian Carbon Management LLC from EnCap Flatrock Midstream LP. Elysian provides integrated end-to-end carbon capture and storage solutions.

– Family office investment firm Kidd & Co. LLC exited its investment in medical device contract manufacturer NextPhase Medical Devices LLC with a sale to Arterex.

– Private equity firm Deutsche Beteiligungs AG exited its investment in R+S Group AG via sale to Nokera Ag.

– Global investment firm Platinum Equity LLC agreed to acquire horticultural container manufacturer The HC Companies Inc. The deal is expected to close in the next several weeks, subject to certain closing conditions. Willkie Farr & Gallagher is acting as legal counsel and Alston & Bird LLP is financing counsel to Platinum Equity. Lincoln International is financial adviser to The HC Companies, and Haynes and Boone LLP is legal counsel.

