Deal Wrap: Seaport buys CyberlinkASP; Monroe Street Partners invests in Brandito

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Seaport Capital LLC acquired managed service provider CyberlinkASP Technology Inc. from Staple Street Capital LLC. Seaport Capital funded the investment through Seaport Capital Partners VI. The Bank Street Group LLC was the exclusive financial adviser of CyberlinkASP in the transaction.

– Automatic Data Processing Inc. acquired Honu HR Inc., doing business as Sora, a low-code intelligent workflow automation and data integration tool, from an investor group including First Round Capital Management LLC and Two Sigma Ventures LP, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Deutsche Börse AG's corporate venture capital arm DB1 Ventures GmbH will acquire the remaining shares in fund distribution platform FundsDLT, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approval.

– Monroe Street Partners LLC, in partnership with Brandito LLC founder and President Michael Lovern, acquired a majority equity stake in the company. Lovern made a substantial reinvestment in the company. Ice Miller LLP acted as legal counsel to Monroe Street Partners.

– Platinum Equity LLC completed the acquisition of horticultural container manufacturer The HC Companies Inc. Willkie Farr & Gallagher acted as legal counsel and Alston & Bird LLP served as financing counsel to Platinum Equity. Lincoln International served as financial adviser to The HC Companies, and Haynes and Boone LLP acted as legal counsel.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.