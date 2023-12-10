Deal Wrap: QHP closes Applied StemCell deal; Accel leads Lottie's funding round

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– QHP Capital LP acquired Applied StemCell Inc., a company specializing in cell and gene therapy. Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial adviser to Applied StemCell in the deal.

– Lottie Organisation Ltd., an eldercare marketplace, raised a $21 million series A funding round led by Accel Partners with participation from General Catalyst. This brings the total amount raised by Lottie to $31 million.

– RA Capital Management LP led a $19.5 million series A funding round for Commons Clinic Inc., a value-based health system offering all-inclusive, expert care for spine, orthopedics and pain management. Existing investors Floating Point and Courtside Ventures, along with new investor Time BioVentures, participated in the funding round.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.