 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-prairie-invests-in-blue-alliance-morgan-stanley-invests-in-cpacket-80445715 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Deal Wrap: Prairie invests in Blue Alliance; Morgan Stanley invests in cPacket
Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: 7th February Edition

Blog

Insurance Underwriting Transformed How Insurers Can Harness Probability of Default Models for Smarter Credit Decisions

Case Study

A Bank Outsources Data Gathering to Meet Basel III Regulations

Blog

Global 5G Survey 2023 Fixed wireless access growing but mid-band still No 1


Deal Wrap: Prairie invests in Blue Alliance; Morgan Stanley invests in cPacket

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Blue Alliance, an operator-led managed services provider collective, completed a growth recapitalization transaction with private equity firm Prairie Management Co. LP.

– PayPal Ventures Inc. and StepStone Group LP led a $30 million series C funding round for generative conversational AI platform Rasa Technologies Inc.

– Network observability solutions provider cPacket Networks Inc. completed a $67 million transaction, including a primary and secondary equity investment by Morgan Stanley Private Equity and a debt refinancing by Trinity Capital Inc.

– Venture capital firm Equator led a $14 million series A equity funding round for electric mobility startup Roam.

– Perceptive Advisors LLC, Redmile Group LLC, Fred Alger Management LLC and Hobart Group Holdings LLC led a $136 million funding round for medical device company Impulse Dynamics PLC.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.