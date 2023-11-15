Deal Wrap: Petvisor receives investment from Apax; Permira acquires Ergomed

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Petvisor, a veterinary and pet services business management and client engagement software platform, announced more than $100 million in new investment led by Apax Partners LLP's Apax Digital Funds, with participation from existing investors Frontier Growth, PeakSpan Capital LLC and Petvisor's management team. Apax Digital's Mia Hegazy and Dave Evans will join Petvisor's board as part of the transaction.

– Ardian's Clean Energy Evergreen Fund acquired the 21.6 MW Honkajoki wind park in Finland from Access Capital Partners and KGAL.

– Permira Advisers Ltd. completed the acquisition of Ergomed PLC, a differentiated pharmacovigilance and contract research organization platform, for £703.1 million from Amati Global Investors Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Granite Creek Capital Partners LLC acquired packaging manufacturer and distributor NYP Corp. Robert Dahl was named CEO of NYP and chairman of its board as part of the transaction. Granite Creek Partner Jim Clark and Director Andrew Kearney also joined NYP's board.

– Natura &Co Holding SA agreed to sell The Body Shop to private equity firm Aurelius for an enterprise value of £207 million, including an earnout of £90 million. The price and earnout are payable in up to five years after closing, which is expected to occur by Dec. 31, subject to regulatory approvals. Morgan Stanley was financial adviser to Natura and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton acted as legal adviser.

– F9 Investments LLC sent a letter to the board of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. proposing to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of the company for $3.00 per share. F9 Investments and its affiliates collectively own an 8.8% stake in LL Flooring. Solomon Partners Securities LLC is serving as F9's financial adviser, and Dentons US LLP is its legal advisor.

– Partners Group Holding AG agreed to acquire Rosen Group, a provider of mission-critical inspection services for energy infrastructure assets, from founder Hermann Rosen. Rosen will remain a significant partner alongside Partners Group in supporting the company's next phase of growth. Completion of the deal is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

– Balance Point Capital Advisors LLC and its affiliated fund Balance Point Capital Partners IV LP made a follow-on investment in overhead crane inspection, maintenance and manufacturing services company CraneTech Inc. Balance Point provided a flexible financial arrangement that helped the company's acquisition of Ameracrane and Hoist.

