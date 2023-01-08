Deal Wrap: Permira to invest in Altamar CAM; HC Private Investments buys QEI

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Permira Growth Opportunities II, a fund advised by Permira Advisers Ltd., will acquire a 40% stake in private markets solutions provider Altamar CAM Partners SL. The deal is expected to close at the end of 2023.

– Curate Capital sold web-based professional development platform Ampersand Professionals Inc. to Ascent Funding LLC, which provides innovative financial products and student support services, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, agreed to merge with pharmaceutical company BioSight Ltd. in an all-stock transaction. BioSight stockholders include Primera Capital, Israel Biotech Fund, SBI JI Innovation Advisory Ltd. and Arkin Bio Venture Partners Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The transaction is expected to close prior to the end of the third quarter. Upon completion of the deal, ownership of the combined company will be split, with 55% ownership going to BioSight stockholders and 45% going to Ayala stockholders. Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and Meitar are serving as legal counsel to Ayala, while Goodwin Procter LLP and Horn & Co. Law Offices are acting as legal counsel to BioSight.

– Mayhoola for Investments LLC agreed to sell a 30% stake in luxury house Valentino SpA to Kering SA for €1.70 billion in cash. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2023. The agreement includes an option for Kering to acquire 100% of the share capital of Valentino no later than 2028.

– An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital LLC agreed to acquire supplier of specialty chemical products Rochester Midland Corp. in partnership with the company's founding family and management team.

– HC Private Investments acquired QEI Inc. in partnership with the company's former owner and CEO, Normand Lavoie. QEI provides automation products, supervisory control and data acquisition software solution, distribution management systems and related services. Winston & Strawn LLP was legal counsel to HC Private Investments, and England & Co. served as financial adviser to QEI.

– Authentic Brands Group LLC acquired footwear manufacturer The Rockport Co. LLC from Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Wendel acquired an 82% interest in consulting firm Scalian SAS from Cobepa SA.

– An affiliate of Crosspoint Capital Partners LP completed the acquisition of Absolute Software Corp. from Edenbrook Capital LLC, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Perella Weinberg Partners was financial adviser, and Cooley LLP and Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as legal advisers, to Absolute Software. Barclays was financial adviser, and Ropes & Gray and Stikeman Elliott LLP acted as legal advisers, to Crosspoint.

