Deal Wrap: North Central sells Corporate Technologies; M33 Growth invests in BFC

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– North Central Equity LLC sold managed IT solutions provider Corporate Technologies LLC to Tonka Bay Equity Partners LLC.

– Legacy Food Group LLC acquired Keck's Food Service Inc., M&V Provisions Co., Thomsen Foodservice Inc. and Legacy Foodservice Alliance. The transaction was supported by an investment from Quad-C Management Inc.

– Vakrangee Ltd. entered into a binding term sheet with Aavishkaar India Micro Venture Capital Fund, Aavishkaar Venture Management Services and Aavishkaar II to acquire a 48.5% equity stake in Vortex Engineering Pvt. Ltd., which manufactures and markets ATMs.

– Coherus BioSciences Inc. completed the acquisition of clinical-stage immuno-oncology company Surface Oncology Inc. Sellers include Atlas Venture LP, Atlas Venture Fund IX LP, ARK Investment Management LLC, EcoR1 Capital LLC and Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research Inc., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Truist Securities served as financial adviser to Coherus, and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisers. Wedbush Securities Inc. was the exclusive strategic financial adviser to Surface, and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal adviser.

– BFC Software Inc., which provides warehouse management and logistics software for food distributors, secured a strategic investment from M33 Growth LLC.

